Babesleaga Group AE : Week 2 : Results and Standings

Free at last, free at last. Thank God almighty, free at last.
Results
Standings
|Contestants
|Record
|Points
|Average
|Points Against
|Average Score
|Demi Moore
|2 – 0 – 0
|177
|88.50
|42
|88.50-21.00
|Alicia Silverstone
|2 – 0 – 0
|130
|65.00
|102
|65.00-51.00
|Cathy Lee Crosby
|1 – 1 -0
|154
|77.00
|86
|77.00-43.00
|Sharon Stone
|1 – 1 – 0
|120
|60.00
|109
|60.00-54.50
|Julia Roberrts
|1 – 1 – 0
|113
|56.50
|113
|56.50-56.50
|Susan Sarandon
|1 – 1 – 0
|97
|48.50
|121
|48.50-60.50
|Drew Barrymore
|0 – 2 – 0
|59
|29.50
|160
|29.50-80.00
|Meryl Streep
|0 – 2 – 0
|45
|22.50
|157
|22.50-78.50
Week 3
- 10:00 am Meryl Streep vs Cathy Lee Crosby
- 2:00 pm Sharon Stone vs Susan Sarandon
- 6:00 pm Drew Barrymore vs Alicia Silverstone
- 8:00 pm Julia Roberts vs Demi Moore