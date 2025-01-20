Babesleaga Group AE : Week 2 : Results and Standings

Posted by on

Free at last, free at last. Thank God almighty, free at last.

Results

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Who do you prefer?
112 votes · 112 answers
Vote

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Who do you prefer?
122 votes · 122 answers
Vote

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Who do you prefer?
111 votes · 111 answers
Vote

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Who do you prefer?
130 votes · 130 answers
Vote

Standings

ContestantsRecordPointsAveragePoints AgainstAverage Score
Demi Moore2 – 0 – 017788.504288.50-21.00
Alicia Silverstone2 – 0 – 013065.0010265.00-51.00
Cathy Lee Crosby1 – 1 -015477.008677.00-43.00
Sharon Stone1 – 1 – 012060.0010960.00-54.50
Julia Roberrts1 – 1 – 011356.5011356.50-56.50
Susan Sarandon1 – 1 – 09748.5012148.50-60.50
Drew Barrymore0 – 2 – 05929.5016029.50-80.00
Meryl Streep0 – 2 – 04522.5015722.50-78.50

Week 3

  • 10:00 am Meryl Streep vs Cathy Lee Crosby
  • 2:00 pm Sharon Stone vs Susan Sarandon
  • 6:00 pm Drew Barrymore vs Alicia Silverstone
  • 8:00 pm Julia Roberts vs Demi Moore

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.