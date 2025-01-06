By Signing Electronically Below, You Agree That: …

… FrankJ created the greatest website in the history of womankind, which you will support financially through methods described in Subsection A (2) and B (3) [Not available for review by the general public].

2 Comments

  1. “Subsection A (2) and B (3)”

    Don’t they contain regulations regarding the self-destruct sequence?

    “Destruct sequence 1, code 1, 1 A.”
    “Destruct sequence 2, code 1, 1 A, 2 B.”
    “Destruct sequence 3, code 1 B, 2 B, 3.”

    But there are no womankind around.

    Oh. That’s bad.

