Any of You Lose Something?

Shipwreck with 22 Tons of Gold Treasure Identified off Portugal Coast
Greek Reporter | December 27, 2024 | Luis Mendoza

Marine archaeologist Alexandre Monteiro has said that the coast of Portugal between the Azores and Madeira islands holds golden treasure-laden shipwrecks. This region is said to contain close to 8,620 ships, and 250 of them are said to hold a significant amount of gold treasure.

… For instance, he claimed that near Troia there is a Spanish ship called Nossa Senhora do Rosário, which according to Monteiro was carrying 22 tons of gold and silver. Unfortunately, the exact location of this ship remains undiscovered.

