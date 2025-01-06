Any of You Lose Something?

Shipwreck with 22 Tons of Gold Treasure Identified off Portugal Coast
Greek Reporter | December 27, 2024 | Luis Mendoza
Marine archaeologist Alexandre Monteiro has said that the coast of Portugal between the Azores and Madeira islands holds golden treasure-laden shipwrecks. This region is said to contain close to 8,620 ships, and 250 of them are said to hold a significant amount of gold treasure.
… For instance, he claimed that near Troia there is a Spanish ship called Nossa Senhora do Rosário, which according to Monteiro was carrying 22 tons of gold and silver. Unfortunately, the exact location of this ship remains undiscovered.
I’m renting a submarine and heading for Portugal to hunt for the Nossa Senhora do Rosario ship asap.
Gene, as an ex-submariner, I volunteer to be your Executive Officer (40% cut). I also cook.
Thanks for your service.
I’m thinking about bringing the Seaview Sub, of Voyage to the Bottom of Sea fame, out of the scrapyard. They told me I can have it for one dollar, it’s been nothing but an eye sore for decades….now if I can only find a diesel power plant for it…oh, and I’m not picky about food as long as nothing gets moldy.
It’s estimated that all the gold ever mined by humans on Earth would fill a cube, 70′ on a side.
Follow me for more useless tips.
Glad they narrowed it down.