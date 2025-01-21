Caption This! Posted by walruskkkch on 21 January 2025, 10:00 am Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
It’s called Teamwork. Two crooks are needed to pull this one off, preferably three, no more than that. This isn’t Oceans Eleven. Anyway, the cops are seen going in to eat at McDonalds by the crooks, one crook follows them inside and notifies the outside crew when the coast is no longer clear. What could go wrong?
Five crooks is right out.
… OK, OK, I’ll go to hell.
It was an inside job!
Portland introduces the new antichase police car models.
Is this one of them Portlish jokes?
BLUE LIGHT SPECIAL: LANE 3
Biden’s DOJ.
“Where we’re going, we don’t need wheels…”
This decoy has worked surprisingly well in suppression of parking lot crime…
“Welcome, Walmart shoppers! Will the owner of a white FORD Explorer masquerading as a “Peace Officer” vehicle please report to the parking lot. Your car’s on stilts, your rims are gone, the engine’s running, the car looks like a piece of sh!t (POS) and you’re stinking up the parking lot.”
“Total Drag Net,” starring Jacked Webb.
Deputy Earnest witnessed the entire theft, but was unable to stop the perpetrators, as the value of the tires was less than $960.
Adam-12 regrets stopping at an East St. Louis Walmart for their annual doughnut sale.
I said “Don’t Tread on Me,” and I meant it.
“Guess we should’ve been more specific when we told the WalMart mechanics that we wanted the complete off-road package.”
All. My. Friends. Know the law rider.
Insert Nicolas Cage here…
You have 59 seconds…
Walmart parking lot, Mos Eisley spaceport: You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious…also we need a new set of wheels.