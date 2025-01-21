Straight Line of the Day: What Third Party Should AOC Belong To?

How to Fix America’s Two-Party Problem

New York Times | January 13, 2025 | Jesse Wegman and Lee Drutman

In early 2020, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the progressive Democrat from New York, was asked to speculate about her role under a Joe Biden presidency.

She groaned. “In any other country, Joe Biden and I would not be in the same party,” she said, “but in America, we are.”