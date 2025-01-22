Bond Girlathon Week of 1/15/2025 Results : New matches for 1/22/2025

I hope everyone is staying warm. Well, except for those from warmer climes. I hope you’re cool. Results and new choices to make.

We also wish to announce a second day of Bond Girlathon for Fridays. I was scheduling out the matches for this group and I’m already into 2026 and not even half way through. I need to pick up the pace, a lot. So starting soon we will have Babesleaga Mondays and Bond Girlathon Wednesdays and Fridays with a possible further day thrown in. I am sorry to be inundating you with good looking women. My apologies.

Results

Talisa Soto No Preference Kell Tyler 122 3 78

Eva Green No Preference Carey Lowell 169 0 83

Week of 1/22/2025

Match 1

Catherina Murino (Solange Dimitrios) vs Gemma Arterton (Strawberry Fields)

Contestant Record Total Scores Catherina Murino 1 – 0 – 0 142 – 2 – 91

Solange Dimitrios

Actress: Catherina Murino Nationality: Italian Bond Movie: Casino Royale (2006) Synopsis: Solange Dimitrios was the wife of Alex Dimitrios, a villain working for Le Chiffre. She joined Alex at a poker table, but was dismissed for being several hours late, and instead sat bored at the bar. At the end of the evening, her husband’s Aston Martin DB5 was brought round by the valet, and she went to get in. However, Bond had won the car in their poker game, and he used his charm to tempt her back to his place for a drink.

Caterina Murino

VS

Contestant Record Total Scores Gemma Arterton 1 – 0 – 0 199 – 1 – 28

Strawberry Fields

Actress: Gemma Arterton Nationality: English Bond Movie: Quantum of Solace (2008) Synopsis: Strawberry Fields was an MI6 office worker in Bolivia at the British consulate. She was tasked with ensuring that James Bond flew back home, but she ultimately failed. She spent the night with Bond and went with him to Dominic Greene’s fundraiser, helping him escape by tripping one of Green’s henchmen. Greene got his revenge by leaving her dead on Bond’s bed, covered in oil from head to toe, in a throwback to Jill Masterson from Goldfinger.

Gemma Arterton

Who do you prefer?

Catherina Munro +3

Catherina Munro +2

Catherina Munro +1

No Preference

Gemma Arterton +1

Gemma Arterton +2

Gemma Arterton +3

Gemma Arterton +4 42 votes · 42 answers Vote

Match 2

Olga Kurylenko (Camille Montes) vs Berenice Marlohe (Sévérine)

Contestant Record Total Scores Olga Kurylenko 0 – 1 – 0 91 – 2 – 142

Camille Montes

Actress: Olga Kurylenko Nationality: French Bond Movie: Quantum of Solace (2008) Synopsis: Camille Montes was a Bolivian agent who’s family was murdered by General Medrano. She slept with Medrano’s business acquaintance Dominic Greene to try and get close enough to Medrano to enact revenge. The plan failed and she was almost killed, so Camille teamed up with Bond to kill Medrano and Greene.

Olga Kurylenko

VS

Contestant Record Total Scores Berenice Marlohe 0 – 1 – 0 28 – 1 – 199

Sévérine

Actress: Bérénice Marlohe Nationality: French Bond Movie: Skyfall (2012) Synopsis: Sévérine was a captive of Raoul Silva’s, who had taken her out of the Macau sex trade at a young age. Bond met Sévérine at a casino and convinced her that he could kill Silva and let her go free if she helped him out. After killing her bodyguards, Bond managed to escape the casino and travelled with Sévérine to Silva’s private Island. The pair were caught, and for her betrayal, Silva placed a glass of Scotch on Sévérine’s head and asked Bond to shoot it off. Bond purposefully missed, but Silva shot her in the head anyway, killing her and knocking off the Scotch. Bond coldly commented that it was a waste of good Scotch.

Berenice Marlohe

Who do you prefer?

Olga Kurylenko +3

Olga Kurylenko +2

Olga Kurylenko +1

No Preference

Berenice Marlohe +1

Berenice Marlohe +2

Berenice Marlohe +3

Berenice Marlohe +4 41 votes · 41 answers Vote

