Welcome to IMAO! Walrus . . . Is There Anything You’d Like To Tell Your Mother and Me?

  5. “Wal-Ru-Ru, honey, emus can’t drive. All they do is peck the steering wheel, dearie.”

    ‘Mom!! Then someone jammed a potato up my tail pipe! Look at the damage!”

    “The emu did it!!”

    “Sure, Walruie. Come on inside out of the cold, punkin. You’ve had a rough day looking at all those women! Were ya sneakin’ a peek a little bit while you was drivin’? Were ya? Huh?”

    “Mommmmmmm!”

