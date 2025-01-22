Welcome to IMAO! Walrus . . . Is There Anything You’d Like To Tell Your Mother and Me? Posted by Oppo on 22 January 2025, 11:00 am Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
“I had to swerve to miss a cat. [Cat? Stupid! They’ll never believe that.] I mean a dog. I had to swerve to miss a dog. A puppy. A Labrador puppy.” flop sweat breaks out
{Uses editing software to splice into dashcam footage, even though it was nighttime}:
“I swear, it was some psycho Karen who said she was triggered by my red car… it wasn’t my fault…”
The. Emu. was driving. Honest.
Flightless wings can’t downshift.
Flightless birds won’t downshift…
NOW you tell him.
I’ll take my spanking from Miss Penelope, that’ll teach me. Next time I’ll be the DD and the intern can do the drinking.
“Wal-Ru-Ru, honey, emus can’t drive. All they do is peck the steering wheel, dearie.”
‘Mom!! Then someone jammed a potato up my tail pipe! Look at the damage!”
“The emu did it!!”
“Sure, Walruie. Come on inside out of the cold, punkin. You’ve had a rough day looking at all those women! Were ya sneakin’ a peek a little bit while you was drivin’? Were ya? Huh?”
“Mommmmmmm!”