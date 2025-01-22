Straight Line of the Day: Can You Define What a Woman Is?

Hilarity Ensues When Former Dem. Gov Says He Can Define What a Woman Is, Then Tries and Utterly Fails

The Gateway Pundit | Jan. 16, 2025 | Michael Schwarz

Former Democratic Gov. Martin O’Malley of Maryland, who served as Social Security Commissioner for less than a year under President Joe Biden and whom extreme political junkies might remember as an obscure Democratic presidential candidate in 2016, has exposed himself as the latest in a long line of cowardly and spiritually corrupt woke leftists who cannot, or will not, explain the difference between a man and a woman.

On Wednesday, at a hearing of the House Oversight Committee focused on the stay-at-home federal workforce, Mace subjected O’Malley to a lengthy harangue, including a request for the definition of a woman, to which the former governor — true to form for a veteran of that comically dishonest party — offered a reply calculated to appease the woke mob.

“Madam, er, Congresswoman — ” a smiling O’Malley began, at which point Mace set the tone for the exchange by interrupting him.

“Can you define what a woman is?” she asked again.

“Oh, yes.”

“What is a woman?”

“You’re going to ask me to define what a woman is?”

“Yes, I am right now.”

“Well, I’m talking — ”

“You just said you could. Explain it to me.”

“I’m talking to a woman right now — distinguished woman — elected representative.”

Mace then repeated the question several times. O’Malley responded by objecting to her approach, suggesting that she had “denigrated” the hearing.

When the congresswoman started to move on to a different but likely related series of questions, O’Malley returned to his absurd “I’m talking to a woman right now” line of reasoning.

“I’m married to a woman. I have two daughters who are women,” he said.

The exchange continued in that manner…