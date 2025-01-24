Friday Night Open Thread: No Regerts

I was going to post something about the well-known “No Regerts” tattoo, but now I regret that. This cat is way cuter. If it jumped up there and got the chair going by itself, it’s even better.
And, of course, any regrets that you might not have . . .
You know how hard it is to get cat puke out of a rug?
You have to Resolve to get it out.
The onlybregret I have is signing that NDA thst prevents me from regaling you with the adventures I shared with that dude I am not allowed to mention.
Were I able to speak freely, you might understand my close connection, thus my anguish over losing, my shillelagh.
https://youtu.be/2CDos2QsEEk?si=JdjeUHUaii19GMNJ
Alert!🚨
The 1960s TV show titled “Naked City” is profoundly misleading. It’s actually a police detective show.
First you get the spinny-spinny, then you have the regret…