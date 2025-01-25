Straight Line of the Day: Possible Title of Biden’s Memoirs: … Posted by Oppo on 25 January 2025, 12:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
I came
I saw
I s*** my pants
I Like To Watch…
I Was Only Following Orders…
Trunalimunumaprzure of the Will
The Unabridged Sedition
Nothing To Fear – A Biden Family Saga
Summary: My Administration was not a bunch of Malarkey. I did exactly what Barack told me to do. I’m a Straight Shooter jack, not a joke.
Actual title: I’M NOT A JOKE JACK!
Too many possibilities:
“From Blond Hair On My Legs – To Life Guarding The Nation”
“Kissin’ Babies & Twisting Titties – Campaign Stories of My Life”
“Stealing The System Blind – 50 Years of Government Self-Service”
“Ten Percent Isn’t Enough – This Job Takes Big Money!”
“Taming Deplorable Dog Faced Pony Soldiers – How I Beat The Republicans”
“Corn Pop Was A Bad Dude”
“Put A Lid On It! Pudding Break!”
“Throwing Trump From The Train”
“What Time Is Ice Cream – and Where Am I?”
…
Malarchy, Mediocrity, Marionette
“I Sold My Driveway – And My Country”
“Falling Up Stairs FOR YOU!”
Maybe I Remember, maybe I… Look! Squirrel!
(wagging finger up and down over lips while humming)
UuhhbBbBuhBBbbubbbbbbBBBbBuhhbb
Certainly he would plagiarize the classics:
Pawn With The Sinned
1984 – The Sequel
The Oddest – See?
The Old Man and the Xi
King Leer
“I know I am better than Trump …. but I don’t remember why.”
(footnotes by Jill and Barack)
Bathroom Dreams of My Daughter
My Daughter’s Diary
How I Married My Baby Sitter.
“What Jill Told Me To Write”
“You Ain’t Black Like Me”