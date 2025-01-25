Straight Line of the Day: Possible Title of Biden’s Memoirs: …

  6. Too many possibilities:

    “From Blond Hair On My Legs – To Life Guarding The Nation”

    “Kissin’ Babies & Twisting Titties – Campaign Stories of My Life”

    “Stealing The System Blind – 50 Years of Government Self-Service”

    “Ten Percent Isn’t Enough – This Job Takes Big Money!”

    “Taming Deplorable Dog Faced Pony Soldiers – How I Beat The Republicans”

    “Corn Pop Was A Bad Dude”

    “Put A Lid On It! Pudding Break!”

    “Throwing Trump From The Train”

    “What Time Is Ice Cream – and Where Am I?”

