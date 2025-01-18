Keep On Truckin’

California Ditches ‘Unachievable’ Scheme To Mandate Green Trucks

Daily Caller News Foundation | January 15, 2025 | Nick Pope California regulators withdrew a proposal to mandate the sale of zero-emissions trucks over the next 20 years on Tuesday evening. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) pulled back its request to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for a waiver that would have allowed the state to require massive increases in sales of electric or zero-emissions truck models over the coming decades. As of 2023, only 0.3% of all registered heavy-duty vehicles in the U.S. were zero-emissions models, according to the International Council on Clean Transportation. CARB’s Advanced Clean Fleets rule would have mandated California’s truck fleet to move to zero-emission models starting in 2024, ending with the fleet going 100% zero-emissions between 2035 and 2042, according to Commercial Carrier Journal. The proposed regulations would have also required 100% of all new heavy-duty vehicles sold in the state to be zero-emissions models by 2036 if implemented.

♪

Oh, Mandate

Well you came and you caved without taking

Though you wish you could stay all demand-y.

You can f*** off and stop all the faking

No one needs you today, oh Mandate

♪

[Why didn’t Barry Manilow’s song “Mandy” come with a mandated trigger warning about violent imagery, when it references “a face through a window”?]

