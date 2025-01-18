Keep On Truckin’

California Ditches ‘Unachievable’ Scheme To Mandate Green Trucks
Daily Caller News Foundation | January 15, 2025 | Nick Pope
California regulators withdrew a proposal to mandate the sale of zero-emissions trucks over the next 20 years on Tuesday evening.
The California Air Resources Board (CARB) pulled back its request to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for a waiver that would have allowed the state to require massive increases in sales of electric or zero-emissions truck models over the coming decades. As of 2023, only 0.3% of all registered heavy-duty vehicles in the U.S. were zero-emissions models, according to the International Council on Clean Transportation.
CARB’s Advanced Clean Fleets rule would have mandated California’s truck fleet to move to zero-emission models starting in 2024, ending with the fleet going 100% zero-emissions between 2035 and 2042, according to Commercial Carrier Journal. The proposed regulations would have also required 100% of all new heavy-duty vehicles sold in the state to be zero-emissions models by 2036 if implemented.
♪
Oh, Mandate
Well you came and you caved without taking
Though you wish you could stay all demand-y.
You can f*** off and stop all the faking
No one needs you today, oh Mandate
♪
[Why didn’t Barry Manilow’s song “Mandy” come with a mandated trigger warning about violent imagery, when it references “a face through a window”?]
Because 50 years ago, trigger warnings hadn’t been invented yet. Triggers are 21st Century cultural mechanisms (excuses) for dill weeds (people) suffering from microcephaly or missing gonads (no brains or balls). Also for people who have had their heads ripped off and shoved up their…
(We interrupt this broadcast to bring you unscheduled music.)
🎵🎶🎵
The moon of Manakoora filled the night…
With magic Polynesian charm
The moon of Manakoora came in sight
And brought you to my eager arms
The moon of Manakoora soon will rise
Again above the island shore
Then I’ll behold it in your dusky eyes
And you’ll be in my arms once more
🎵🎶🎵
What is up with Saturday and everybody singing?