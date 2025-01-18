Stray Thought Posted by Oppo on 18 January 2025, 3:00 pm Has anyone checked the supply closet for Basil lately? Seems like we haven’t heard from him in a while. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
He said it’s going to be Houston and Washington in the Super Bowl.
Has he been hanging out in there again? Frnak had to cure him of that after moving the IMAO server in there back in ’02. It was hard, I heard.
Basil (not Basil) had a thing for databases and server-side blogging software. He liked to stroke them and make them all-singing, all-dancing (not nancing!) performers. Basil (not Basil) hated nancing, just like the rest of us. Although, it was rumored that ussjimmycarter would occasionally nance around while sleep walking! But I digress.
Yes, we have no Basil. We have no Basil today.