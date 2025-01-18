Stray Thought

Has anyone checked the supply closet for Basil lately?

Seems like we haven’t heard from him in a while.

3 Comments

  2. Has he been hanging out in there again? Frnak had to cure him of that after moving the IMAO server in there back in ’02. It was hard, I heard.

    Basil (not Basil) had a thing for databases and server-side blogging software. He liked to stroke them and make them all-singing, all-dancing (not nancing!) performers. Basil (not Basil) hated nancing, just like the rest of us. Although, it was rumored that ussjimmycarter would occasionally nance around while sleep walking! But I digress.

