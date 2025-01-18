♪

Slip Biden Away

Ship Biden Away

You know, that nearly-destroyed-nation thing?

The moron’s still hidin’ away

♪

I know a woman

Became his wife

These are the very words she uses to describe her life:

She says “A good day’s when I got to reign”

She said “A bad day’s when I lie in bed and think of him watching Gentle Ben.”

♪

Now, Obama knows

What Joe does to plans

“Disinformation’s unavailable to the mortal, man!”

They’re jerking our jobs

They’re jerking our pay

Believe we’re colliding down the highway, but for now I’ll just sip Chardonnay.

♪

