♪
Slip Biden Away
Ship Biden Away
You know, that nearly-destroyed-nation thing?
The moron’s still hidin’ away
♪
I know a woman
Became his wife
These are the very words she uses to describe her life:
She says “A good day’s when I got to reign”
She said “A bad day’s when I lie in bed and think of him watching Gentle Ben.”
♪
Now, Obama knows
What Joe does to plans
“Disinformation’s unavailable to the mortal, man!”
They’re jerking our jobs
They’re jerking our pay
Believe we’re colliding down the highway, but for now I’ll just sip Chardonnay.
♪
+5 Oppo!
God knows how much I love that song! Great lyrics.
Don’t let Walrus know you’re singing.