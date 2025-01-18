Lights! Comrades! Inaction!

Congressional hearings are a whole lot of use.
Postmaster General Covers Ears During Oversight Hearing
CSPAN via YouTube | 12/10/2024
Rep. Rich McCormick(R-GA) on Postmaster General Louis DeJoy: “I hope you got that on camera. This is the response that the Postmaster just gave Congress when he doesn’t like what he hears. Literally covered his ears and gives himself the grade of A.”
.
Pete Hegseth asked to explain what a “jagoff” is at Senate confirmation hearing
CBS News | 14 January 2025
During Pete Hegseth’s Senate confirmation hearing Tuesday, Senator Jack Reed (D-Rhode Island) asked Hegseth to explain the term “jagoff.”
.
Trump assassination attempt hearing devolves into a screaming match
Fox News | 5 December 2024 | Chris Pandolfo
The director of the U.S. Secret Service and a Texas congressman got into a screaming match Thursday during a hearing on the agency’s failures leading to two assassination attempts against President-elect Trump.
Acting Secret Service director Ronald Rowe shouted at Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, after the GOP lawmaker lambasted the service for security lapses that made Trump a target of two failed shooting attempts.
“You’re out of line, congressman!” Rowe yelled at Fallon.
.
DHS secretary, FBI director skip Senate Homeland Security hearing for the first time in 15 years
justthenews.com | November 21, 2024 | Charlotte Hazard
FBI Director Christopher Wray and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas didn’t show up or offer testimony at an annual Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing that took place Thursday.
Their absence marked the first time in 15 years that both heads have not attended the annual hearing, according to the committee’s chairman, Rep. Gary Peters, D-Mich.