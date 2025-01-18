Lights! Comrades! Inaction!

Congressional hearings are a whole lot of use.

Rep. Rich McCormick(R-GA) on Postmaster General Louis DeJoy: “I hope you got that on camera. This is the response that the Postmaster just gave Congress when he doesn’t like what he hears. Literally covered his ears and gives himself the grade of A.”

During Pete Hegseth’s Senate confirmation hearing Tuesday, Senator Jack Reed (D-Rhode Island) asked Hegseth to explain the term “jagoff.”

Pete Hegseth asked to explain what a “jagoff” is at Senate confirmation hearing CBS News | 14 January 2025

Trump assassination attempt hearing devolves into a screaming match

Fox News | 5 December 2024 | Chris Pandolfo

The director of the U.S. Secret Service and a Texas congressman got into a screaming match Thursday during a hearing on the agency’s failures leading to two assassination attempts against President-elect Trump.

Acting Secret Service director Ronald Rowe shouted at Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, after the GOP lawmaker lambasted the service for security lapses that made Trump a target of two failed shooting attempts.

“You’re out of line, congressman!” Rowe yelled at Fallon.