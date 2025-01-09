London Calling

Keep in mind: I support most police.

Neighbors: Police killed man after serving warrant to wrong home

WLEX-TV (Kentucky) | 12/27/2024 | Lauren Minor There are a lot of questions surrounding the deadly shooting of a 61-year-old Laurel County man this week, by London police officers who say they were there to serve a search warrant. “I heard five shots,” says a neighbor, who does not want to be identified. “At least five shots. Woke me up. I was laying on the couch.” Neighbors are still in disbelief and looking for answers as to why London Police were at the door of 61-year-old Doug Harless the night of December 23rd. One neighbor walked us through what they say happened that night. “My wife looked out the back door and said, Doug’s house is all lit up. At that time, we had seen several cop cars up and down the road and I contacted his daughter. She sent her husband out here to find out that her dad was deceased. The cops had shot him.” London Police say they were attempting to execute a search warrant at a home on Vanzant Rd. In Laurel County. In a press release, officers say Harless pointed a gun at officers, and that’s when an officer opened fire. Harless died as a result.

Innocent Man Dead after Cops Raid Wrong House Looking for Judge’s Missing Weedeater

The Civil Rights Lawyer Youtube A London, Kentucky man shot dead after police enter his house looking for stolen weedeater. Police had the wrong address.

Comments to article:

If they had the right address, were they still going to kill whoever answered?

Very good question since if you watch the video the guy who stole it told them where to go and find it. The guy who stole it is seen in this video telling (someone) that he left it at his former address and gave them the street number. The police went to the wrong address. So it begs the question why did they send out the whole police force to the house and surround the house with guns drawn for a freaking weedeater? A neighbor’s video cam caught the whole thing. It’s a freaking weedeater not a hostage situation. Damn it I can’t stand these backwards hick cops.

oh it was a judge’s weedeater now it makes sense throw him off the bench did he sign the warrant?

But it was a *judge’s* weedeater, not some nobody slob’s weedeater.

It was the Judge Executive’s weed eater. He is not a judge, but he runs the whole county government. He is the police chief’s boss. So that is probably why his weed eater was so important. They arrived at 11:50 PM on December 23 to serve a search warrant for the weed eater. The homeowner did not let them in. He was hard of hearing and may not have believed they were police. The police broke down the door. The police claim he pointed a gun at them. There is no body camera footage, because that police department stopped using body cameras in 2023. The police refer to him as the perpetrator, although they were at the wrong house. It isn’t clear how they managed to go to the wrong house.

The weed eater thief was in jail, so who would have been home there to shoot at?

