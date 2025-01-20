Straight Line of the Day: Well, Goodbye Posted by Oppo on 20 January 2025, 12:00 pm [Self-edited] Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
“I like to watch…”
This should be this vile lowlife’s official portrait.
Pardon me.
Well he pardoned everyone else.
Zzoom in and you can see a USB port on the top of his head. Ancient Aliens Theorists say yes, he could be an Alien Cyborg Transplant named Joe3po.
Trump’s new staff:
“The White House reeks of that movie Poolander.”
The end of an error.
Four more years of Trump for Frnak. Perhaps some thoughts are in order.