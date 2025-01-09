Straight Line of the Day: What Are You Doing for the Jimmy Carterpalooza? Posted by Oppo on 9 January 2025, 12:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
I’ve just now observed a moment of dispassionate quiescence
A malaise one might say
Cooking beef steaks smothered in brown gravy with mushrooms and onion. Also rice and fresh green beans cooked to perfection with garlic and BACON for flavoring…
but I was planning on doing it anyway. No peanuts. Sorry dimocrats…not.
The what now?
I’m having the ladies back for an intern baking competition.
Will they all be nekked this time too?!
Possibly. I’ve got the hot tub set at 105 which is equivalent to a pretty hot bath. So, they’ll all be HOT during the warmup. And of course, even HOTTER and baked at the end at which point a naked veteran marches out (to music, of course) carrying a sign that says, “Clothing Optional!!”
(Nah, I made that last part up.)
Then it’s dessert and drinks by the pool (which is currently unheated due to budget constraints and time of year). Oh, shoot. I forgot about the 5°F weather. Damn. Okay, inside by the fire. Crap, I forgot again. Burn ban. Air inversion.
It’ll still be good. Y’all are invited. BYOB (bring your own babe, bring your own booze, build your own burger!) 😀
I’ve got that case of Billy Beer I’ve been saving.
I tried it once and it tasted like something someone would sit in to remove a tattoo.
Jimmy’s finest moment.
I grew up in upstate NY. It’s a great place to be from. I moved to NC the day after I graduated college and was employed eod on Monday the next week.
One night I was at my restaurant and struck up a conversation with a guy who was traveling through. For some reason that I don’t recall, he mentioned Jimmy Carter. I remarked that it was because of Jimmy Carter that I was in the South. The guy lit up and eagerly asked, “Did you work for his campaign?” I replied, “No, because of his failed policies there were no jobs in NY and I had to move south to find work.” His face fell, and we didn’t talk any more.
I am sorry that I lived long enough to witness a worse President than Carter. Let’s all hope we’ve reached rock bottom.
Trump:
“We will make America great again by making Canada the 51st state, buying Greenland, trolling the dumb Mexican Leaders again and making Jan. 6th a national holiday, but MAIL will still be delivered unlike today.”
What Are You Doing for the Jimmy Carterpalooza?
Lusting in my heart.
And elsewhere.
I’m staying home and polishing off the last of my vintage Mad Dog 20-20 in fond remembrance of the former president.
The Dragon Fruit flavor one has a bite- fruity, ripe and delicious and makes a person feel like a true Dragon Slayer.