Straight Line of the Day: What Are You Doing for the Jimmy Carterpalooza?

Posted by on

15 Comments

  2. Cooking beef steaks smothered in brown gravy with mushrooms and onion. Also rice and fresh green beans cooked to perfection with garlic and BACON for flavoring…
    but I was planning on doing it anyway. No peanuts. Sorry dimocrats…not.

    1
    Reply to this comment

      • Possibly. I’ve got the hot tub set at 105 which is equivalent to a pretty hot bath. So, they’ll all be HOT during the warmup. And of course, even HOTTER and baked at the end at which point a naked veteran marches out (to music, of course) carrying a sign that says, “Clothing Optional!!”

        (Nah, I made that last part up.)

        Then it’s dessert and drinks by the pool (which is currently unheated due to budget constraints and time of year). Oh, shoot. I forgot about the 5°F weather. Damn. Okay, inside by the fire. Crap, I forgot again. Burn ban. Air inversion.

        It’ll still be good. Y’all are invited. BYOB (bring your own babe, bring your own booze, build your own burger!) 😀

        1
        Reply to this comment

  7. I grew up in upstate NY. It’s a great place to be from. I moved to NC the day after I graduated college and was employed eod on Monday the next week.

    One night I was at my restaurant and struck up a conversation with a guy who was traveling through. For some reason that I don’t recall, he mentioned Jimmy Carter. I remarked that it was because of Jimmy Carter that I was in the South. The guy lit up and eagerly asked, “Did you work for his campaign?” I replied, “No, because of his failed policies there were no jobs in NY and I had to move south to find work.” His face fell, and we didn’t talk any more.

    I am sorry that I lived long enough to witness a worse President than Carter. Let’s all hope we’ve reached rock bottom.

    2
    Reply to this comment

    • Trump:
      “We will make America great again by making Canada the 51st state, buying Greenland, trolling the dumb Mexican Leaders again and making Jan. 6th a national holiday, but MAIL will still be delivered unlike today.”

      2
      Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.