What’s All This About Artificial Intemperance?

Posted by on

Some guy on a news forum opined:

“Agentic vs generative AI is a stone wheel to space shuttle type jump. It is literally as transformative as the advent of the Internet was.”

If that’s true, I’m pretty sure I want no part of it. Faulty human intelligence is complicated enough.

3 Comments

  1. We could spend weeks and weeks on this only to be replaced by a “Large Language Model” AI program. BTW, I didn’t actually write this. An AI algorithm that is based on my winning personality wrote it. So much winning!

    (Wait. That can’t be right…)

    1
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.