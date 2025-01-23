Crimmigrant (n.) (var: Crimigrant): see Infantry

Posted by on

Heh. In England I’d already be in jail (or gaol) for that.

Durance vile.

Durance Durance was even more vile.

4 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.