Straight Line of the Day: A Real Man Can … Posted by Oppo on 23 January 2025, 12:00 pm
“No, he can’t “, says every wife or girlfriend…
…can admit he comes to IMAO almost everyday in hopes he can get bacon or at least a PT. (participation trophy)
. . . or an intern
… or an intern participation trophy…
…when he gets around to it.
You can always bring it to our attention you know. Meow or something.
The sentence is already complete, save a period.
A real man can.
I’ll be here all week. Ladies, call.
A real man can do anything, but the damn government won’t let him.
… is a room that is both functional and homey…
Of course, I was just being all suave and de boner.
“A real man can…
…not nance.”
…not dance the Can-Can.”
…not stand with a narrow stance.”
…not busk with a can.” (A hat could be okay, depending on the hat and type of music.)
…not use the discontinued word ‘cannot.'”
…not go on and on endlessly like a bloody ADHD motor-mouth and tire everyone out to the point they leave the room in disgust hoping the guy dies of a clot shot blood clot.”
…not use the discontinued word ‘cannot.’” Cantoo!
Yes, a real man can can.
I can every chance I can. You can, I can, we all can can with cans.
Or, as a sister used to say, “We could!”
Will not hold a fake man. It will only hold a real man.
…but I won’t do that.
A real man can…
…an artificial man jars.
A real man can… do the voodoo that we do so well.
…pee standing up.