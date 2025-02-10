And IMAO Can’t Get a Few Hundred Bucks?

Ending plunder and grift at USAID

Washington Examiner | February 4, 2025 | Hugo Gurdon

Guatemalan transgender organizations scooped $2 million from the U.S. Agency for International Development, and oxymoronic diversity, equity, and inclusion “scholarships” in Burma took another $45 million. Advancing DEI in Serbian workplaces was financed with $1.5 million, and $47,000 was found for a transgender opera in Colombia.

…

If the axman severed every USAID program and nothing else, it would save only $40 billion a year. Although taxpayers would applaud, the improvement to public finances would be almost undetectably small. America would keep hurtling toward insolvency.