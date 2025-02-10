And IMAO Can’t Get a Few Hundred Bucks?

Ending plunder and grift at USAID
Washington Examiner | February 4, 2025 | Hugo Gurdon
Guatemalan transgender organizations scooped $2 million from the U.S. Agency for International Development, and oxymoronic diversity, equity, and inclusion “scholarships” in Burma took another $45 million. Advancing DEI in Serbian workplaces was financed with $1.5 million, and $47,000 was found for a transgender opera in Colombia.
…
If the axman severed every USAID program and nothing else, it would save only $40 billion a year. Although taxpayers would applaud, the improvement to public finances would be almost undetectably small. America would keep hurtling toward insolvency.
If you did get $200, the interns would spend it. Women are like that. Keep them barefoot, nearly naked and in the kitchen making sammiches.
^ See, this is probably why women don’t come here.
(But if there ARE any women in the kitchen, make me a sammich! Please? Free thank you hugs! Free pecks on the cheek.
Free lip locks, a$$ grabs, nipple suckling… Oh damn, I forgot this is why women don’t come here.)
One time when we were shopping, I held my wife’s purse while she was in the dressing room. Am I eligible for some kind of grant?
A grant?
Yes.
I grant that you were (circle one) ¦ surprised ¦ amazed ¦ disgusted ¦ shocked ¦ disappointed ¦ amused ¦ by the contents of your wife’s purse.
40 billion here, 40 billion there and soon it adds up to real money.
If I had a nickel for every five-and-dime grifter who asked me that, I still wouldn’t have enough to be gifted…