Caption This! Posted by walruskkkch on 25 February 2025, 10:00 am
Feed the DamnCat they said,
He’ll eat anything they said.
I once made some vermicelli with tuna and even the stray cats wouldn’t touch it. 😺
Cats eat Italian?
Next door at the Chinese restaurant, Italians eat cat.
Next to the Chinese Restaurant is a Vietnamese Restaurant:
Owner: “Those damn Chineeeze lie..we no eaty cats only dog!”
Schrödinger put out a plate of pasta, and voilà! Problem solved.
Puss in Booths
1:00 on The Food Network
Just another Spaghetti Kitty
Disney makes a DEI version of Lady and the Tramp…