Straight Line of the Day: If You Have a Cannibal Murderer Released Into Your Community, …

CT man accused of cannibalism and murder is granted conditional release

NBC Boston | February 21, 2025 | Angela Fortuna

A man accused of cannibalism and murder has been granted conditional release, according to the Connecticut Psychiatric Security Review Board (PSRB).

The board granted Tyree Smith’s release after a careful review of his clinical progress, officials said.

He’s currently at Connecticut Valley Hospital in Middletown. Smith is accused of hacking a man to death with an axe in Bridgeport and eating part of the victim’s brain and an eyeball.

The PSRB said Smith has demonstrated long-term stability, remained engaged in all recommended treatments and consistently followed his care.

His conditional release requires that he remain under structured supervision and that he continues to receive necessary mental health services.

Before being granted conditional release, a person is first placed on temporary leave status. This means they’re still confined to the hospital, but have privileges that generally start with daytime passes to receive treatment in the community, including overnights and weekly check-ins at the hospital, the board said.

“Rehabilitation, not punishment, is the goal for all individuals found Not Guilty by Reason of Insanity (NGRI),” the PSRB said in a statement.