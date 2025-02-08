There Are Places I Remember

I like this song, and always turn it up on the Victrola.

It occurs to me that I haven’t done a poetic thing in a week or more, so here:

Why don’t you do something poetical, political, or polemical to these lyrics? That’s what this site is about, you know.

AOC, or Hillary, Dr. Jill, or Schumer would want you to.

I would, but I have this cold, you see….

There are places I’ll remember

All my life, though some have changed.

Some forever, not for better;

Some have gone and some remain. All these places had their moments

With lovers and friends I still can recall.

Some are dead and some are living,

In my life I’ve loved them all. But of all these friends and lovers

There is no one compares with you.

And these mem’ries lose their meaning

When I think of love as something new. Tho’ I know I’ll never lose affection

For people and things that went before,

I know I’ll often stop and think about them,

In my life I love you more. Tho’ I know I’ll never lose affection

For people and things that went before,

I know I’ll often stop and think about them,

In my life I love you more. In my life I love you more.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related