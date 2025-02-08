GPS: “Turn Left in Two Seconds…”

Posted by on

3 Comments

  1. The key’s in the ignition, the motor is running, the horn is stuck and the doors are locked. Fortunately, the hood popped up during the collision and they guy in the yellow jacket knows what to do..

    For the couple… 🎵🎶🎵 LOWERED EXPECTATIONS 🎵🎶🎵

    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.