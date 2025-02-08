GPS: “Turn Left in Two Seconds…” Posted by Oppo on 8 February 2025, 4:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
The key’s in the ignition, the motor is running, the horn is stuck and the doors are locked. Fortunately, the hood popped up during the collision and they guy in the yellow jacket knows what to do..
For the couple… 🎵🎶🎵 LOWERED EXPECTATIONS 🎵🎶🎵
That’s not how an “Open House” works.
I see your problem right here. You got a house in your carborator.