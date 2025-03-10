Babesleaga Group AF : Week 2 Pamela Hensley vs Lynda Day George

Posted by on

Good evening.

Pamela Hensley vs Lynda Day George

Pamela Hensley (0-1-0 Pts. 23 Avg. 23.00)

  • Week 1 Lost to Catherine Bach 23-105

VS

Lynda Day George (0-0-1 Pts. 70 Avg. 70.00)

  • Week 1 Tied Charo 70-70

Who do you prefer?
48 votes · 48 answers
Vote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.