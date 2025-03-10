Dear Shabby: Posted by Oppo on 10 March 2025, 5:00 pm Is it too late to get my best gal a Valentine box of chocolates? I mean, they’re on sale now, and only a lil bit white. Cards are on sale too. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Dear Reader
No, it’s not too late to give the candy and card to her but since it’s almost frickin St. Patrick’s Day now I wouldn’t drink or eat anything she gives you on that day. 😩
Dear Sleeping Alone,
Yes, it is too late – for this year. I do recommend you buy the chocolates and card now while they’re on sale and put them away for next year. By then maybe your gal will have forgiven you or you have new gal who doesn’t yet realize what a cheapskate you are.
Good luck,
Shabby
Chocolate has a very long shelf life.
Gentlemen who give Valentine’s Day candy on St. Patrick’s Day do not have a very long shelf life.
Buy the candy, eat it yourself, get her something more appropriate for the current. season. Shillelaghs are nice.
Dear Clueless in Seattle,
No on the chocolates. At this point precious gem stones are in order to help keep your stones safe and in one piece.
Dear Virgin in Vermont,
Yes, it really is too late. But it’s never too late to show her how practical and committed you are as the man in your relationship. And nothing – and I mean nothing! – says that better than AUTO SUPPLIES! Spring is coming and every New England woman knows how brutal winters are – EVERY YEAR – on their little four-wheel drive babies. So, get her a six-pack of synthetic SAE-30 motor oil, oil filter, new windshield wiper blades and a gallon of window washer fluid.
So, once again, she’ll be able to drive her cah really fah! She’ll love you for it!
And guy, go the extra mile. YOU do the oil change, blades and fluid! Don’t forget the filter! If she doesn’t wrap her legs around your neck after this, you’re doing something really wrong!
Shabby
