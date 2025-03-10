Dear Shabby:

Posted by on

Is it too late to get my best gal a Valentine box of chocolates? I mean, they’re on sale now, and only a lil bit white.

Cards are on sale too.

9 Comments

  2. Re-
    Dear Reader
    No, it’s not too late to give the candy and card to her but since it’s almost frickin St. Patrick’s Day now I wouldn’t drink or eat anything she gives you on that day. 😩

    1
    Reply to this comment

  3. Dear Sleeping Alone,
    Yes, it is too late – for this year. I do recommend you buy the chocolates and card now while they’re on sale and put them away for next year. By then maybe your gal will have forgiven you or you have new gal who doesn’t yet realize what a cheapskate you are.
    Good luck,
    Shabby

    2
    Reply to this comment

  4. Chocolate has a very long shelf life.

    Gentlemen who give Valentine’s Day candy on St. Patrick’s Day do not have a very long shelf life.

    Buy the candy, eat it yourself, get her something more appropriate for the current. season. Shillelaghs are nice.

    Reply to this comment

  6. Dear Virgin in Vermont,

    Yes, it really is too late. But it’s never too late to show her how practical and committed you are as the man in your relationship. And nothing – and I mean nothing! – says that better than AUTO SUPPLIES! Spring is coming and every New England woman knows how brutal winters are – EVERY YEAR – on their little four-wheel drive babies. So, get her a six-pack of synthetic SAE-30 motor oil, oil filter, new windshield wiper blades and a gallon of window washer fluid.

    So, once again, she’ll be able to drive her cah really fah! She’ll love you for it!

    And guy, go the extra mile. YOU do the oil change, blades and fluid! Don’t forget the filter! If she doesn’t wrap her legs around your neck after this, you’re doing something really wrong!

    Shabby

    2
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.