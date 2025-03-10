Oh, I Wonder-Wonder-Wonder-Wonder Who? Who Wrote the Book of Love? Posted by Oppo on 10 March 2025, 3:00 pm Did he use his index finger? Was there a slightly dewy decimal system? Is there going to be a prequel? Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
“Vis-a-vis…. Luv.” -The Architect
Is it available in HARD cover?
I heard some drunk dude on a major bender wrote it in the snow with his pee in 1957.
At least forty guys, with one inspiration, written initially in Hebrew, Aramaic, and Greek…
Wayne Fontana and the Mindbenders?
To quote Robyn Hitchcock and the Egyptians:
I know who wrote the book of love.
He was an idiot.
He was a fool.
He was a slobbering fool with a speech defect and a shaking hand.
And he wrote my name next to yours
But he should have been dead and gone.
Dr. Albert Schweitzer. True story.