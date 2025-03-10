Babesleaga Group AF : Week 2 : Loni Anderson vs Deidre Hall Posted by walruskkkch on 10 March 2025, 2:00 pm Good afternoon. Loni Anderson vs Deidre Hall Loni Anderson (0-1-0 Pts. 65 Avg. 65.00) Week 1 Lost to Susan Anton 65-70 VS Deidre Hall (0-1-0 Pts. 20 Avg. 20.00) Week 1 Lost to Lynda Carter 20-112 Anonymous VoteSign in with WordPressWho do you prefer?Loni AndersonDeidre Hall78 votes · 78 answersVote Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Deidre comes very close, but nobody — nobody — beats Loni.
Well, maybe MaryAnn.
Both of them wanted me.
Gone? Wanted you gone?
Lurking outside is not a crime. I think.
They definitely wanted me lurking outside. I think.
“Both of them wanted me…”
…to stop bothering them.
Miss Hall is hot! Didn’t anyone ever see her in the ’76 children’s tv series -Electra Woman and Dyna Girl?..yeah me either.
Err, I did. So sue me.
Deidre looks like she can rattle off Schrödinger’s equation and then solve it for H before moving on straight to Fe. Hotness.