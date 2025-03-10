Can’t old bald dudes have hair transplanted from their ears and noses to their head? If not, why not?

What about their armpits? They always seem to have plenty of hair there. Pubes. But who wants pubes on their head? Ecch.

Fortunately, Oppo does not suffer from this particular loss-of-head-hair malady, so he’ll never have pubes put on his head.

That’s all for Science Thoughts today.

