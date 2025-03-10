Can’t old bald dudes have hair transplanted from their ears and noses to their head? If not, why not?
What about their armpits? They always seem to have plenty of hair there. Pubes. But who wants pubes on their head? Ecch.
Fortunately, Oppo does not suffer from this particular loss-of-head-hair malady, so he’ll never have pubes put on his head.
That’s all for Science Thoughts today.
Biden:
“Hey jack, this bald head of mine is a solar panel for a Sex Machine”!
“Not a joke, just ask Barack.”
I would consider donating some excess nose hair.
Under the prior administration I’m pretty sure anyone who wanted a free Brazilian Wax Job could have gotten one with the right kind of protests and some Soros money.🤑
I’m too busy working. Can’t seem to break away to take advantage of the free stuff.
Something I’ve wondered is why people have two armpits, but only one leg pit.
Because if they had two leg pits, they’d be doubly bifurcated – which would be a big pain in the butt.