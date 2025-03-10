Straight Line of the Day: To Save Money, You Never Pay For…

5 Things Frugal People Never Spend Money On
YourMoneyToday | 12/23/24
Six, actually:
– Brand New Vehicles
– Expensive Coffees and Daily Takeouts
– Extended Warranties and Unnecessary Insurance
– Latest Tech Gadgets
– High-End Clothing Brands
– Trendy Diets and Fitness Fads
And IMAO Premium Membership Fees (if you really want to see all the great stuff) 😉
There’s great stuff? Most of the offerings here just grate…
…and I’m greatful!
… shipping…
Porn
Stormy Daniels:
“So you won’t support me and my Industry”?!
“You Fascist! I’m running low on funds so I might just charge you next for molesting me, or slandering me..or SOMETHING! I’m waiting on orders from the POV…I mean DNC.
… hit men – that’s more of a DIY thing…
… ACME Emu Repellent – take it from me, it doesn’t work…
… flowers on Valentine’s Day – take it from me, the couch is very comfortable…
…fun.
One disagreement. Go ahead and buy a new car on sale and pay cash. Tell yourself it’s junked already and just get liability insurance (i.e. you’re self-insured). Do the maintenance properly. 20 years later, it’s paid for itself many times over and it’s better than anything new out there today.
(Of course, this wouldn’t apply to all car brands. Only the good ones! 🤣 )
Only 1 small problem. I should have known this 20 years ago because I don’t have 20 more years left to
wait… I’m sooo sure. 😭
Hookers and blow. If you get in with the right crowd, they just leave that stuff laying around the house.
gas in the IMAO motorpool cars. Walrus just assumes the interns left it on E, but they always give him the same answer for everything, “Not today, but maybe next time”!
To save money, you never pay for…
…Yak sweaters.