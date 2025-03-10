Straight Line of the Day: To Save Money, You Never Pay For…

5 Things Frugal People Never Spend Money On
YourMoneyToday | 12/23/24

Six, actually:

– Brand New Vehicles

– Expensive Coffees and Daily Takeouts

– Extended Warranties and Unnecessary Insurance

– Latest Tech Gadgets

– High-End Clothing Brands

– Trendy Diets and Fitness Fads

    • Stormy Daniels:
      “So you won’t support me and my Industry”?!
      “You Fascist! I’m running low on funds so I might just charge you next for molesting me, or slandering me..or SOMETHING! I’m waiting on orders from the POV…I mean DNC.

  8. One disagreement. Go ahead and buy a new car on sale and pay cash. Tell yourself it’s junked already and just get liability insurance (i.e. you’re self-insured). Do the maintenance properly. 20 years later, it’s paid for itself many times over and it’s better than anything new out there today.

    (Of course, this wouldn’t apply to all car brands. Only the good ones! 🤣 )

