Canada Has a New Prime Minister! Posted by Oppo on 10 March 2025, 11:00 am Yay! Some white dude named Carney. We’ll have ample time to make fun of that later. Yay, Canada! Oh, and he’s already talking tough about the U.S. We’ll have time for that later, too. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
My greatest fear is he will wake up on the wrong side of the bed some day and decide to nuke 💣 us because all of his Fat Cat Banker friends are making fun of him.
Carney: “Hey you punk assistant do you know if we even have any nukes”?
What I want to know is whether he’ll be invited to the next Governors Conference…
Nice.
He’s from the Central bank system, eh? Soo whatcher telling me is that they’re gonna find bags of cocaine in the Prime Ministers house now too?
If he isn’t being voiced by Peter Cullen, he isn’t really Prime.
Funny, replacing a clown with a carnie.