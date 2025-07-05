Jaguar Pulls Ahead of Bud Light in Race to Oblivion

Moonbattery | July 2, 2025 | Dave Blount

It was previously reported that Jaguar lagged behind Bud Light. But having thrown moonbattery into overdrive, it soon pulled ahead:

Jaguar sales in Europe plunged a shocking 97.5% following a botched rebrand that included a commercial featuring men in skirts to announce its upcoming pivot toward an all-electric fleet…

The luxury British automaker registered just 49 vehicles in Europe in April, compared with 1,961 vehicles in the same month last year, according to data from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association.

Sales between January and April plummeted 75.1%, with just 2,665 cars sold across the continent.

Don’t expect the company to pull a 180° when it finally manages to get its flagship $200,000 four-door EV into dealerships late in the year.