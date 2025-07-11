Friday Night Open Thread: New Trends in New Generations

This movement, initiated by young people in China in recent years, is a response to societal burnout, where individuals withdraw from the competitive frenzy and adopt a slower, minimalist lifestyle.

A new term has emerged to describe individuals who take the concept of “lying flat” to the extreme: the “Five Nos” youth. These individuals consciously choose not to buy a house or a car, avoid making unnecessary purchases, and forgo marriage and children. Their focus is on minimizing expenses as much as possible.

As the economy continues to deteriorate, this passive withdrawal from societal expectations has become increasingly widespread. In essence, Chinese society seems to have lost its vitality.

— The 6 Factors That Describe China’s Current State | 07/10/2025 | Alexander Liao