Man 1 and Woman Are Really Stupid

If you genuinely thought it was a bird or an airplane up in the air, why on earth would you be so excited that you had to call peoples’ attention to the fact?
And isn’t the ability to leap tall buildings sort of implicit in the whole “can fly” premise?
Okay, and no jokes about Jimmy Olsen.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jYZMHXVN8PE
Watched it (9 minutes isn’t too much to ask).
Laughed at the opening montage of “Jimmy!” “Jimmmy!” “Jimmy!” — I figured “So that’s why he posted it.”
Liked the shots of Lois Lane. Never saw the Egyptian outfit one.
The attempt to make his overacting seem to be “great timing” fell flat, like trying to make Gilligan — no, a second-tier character like Alice on the Brady Bunch — into an acting tour de force was a bit much.
I can’t really fault them, I thought it was the elephant in the room.