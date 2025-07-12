Man 1 and Woman Are Really Stupid

Posted by on

If you genuinely thought it was a bird or an airplane up in the air, why on earth would you be so excited that you had to call peoples’ attention to the fact?

And isn’t the ability to leap tall buildings sort of implicit in the whole “can fly” premise?

3 Comments

    • Watched it (9 minutes isn’t too much to ask).

      Laughed at the opening montage of “Jimmy!” “Jimmmy!” “Jimmy!” — I figured “So that’s why he posted it.”

      Liked the shots of Lois Lane. Never saw the Egyptian outfit one.

      The attempt to make his overacting seem to be “great timing” fell flat, like trying to make Gilligan — no, a second-tier character like Alice on the Brady Bunch — into an acting tour de force was a bit much.

      Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.