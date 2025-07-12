“He in no way meant offense to the Man 1 and Woman communities,” his shapely spokeswoman said. “He takes full responsibility, and if ill feelings persist on anyone’s part, that’s really stupid.”
As a last resort, the easy 9.5 said, it’s possible Oppo’s account was hacked or simply taken out of context. Or perhaps a cheap fake.
Her hair being perfect, she declined to answer further questions, citing a thorough internal review.
But they WERE really stupid and now you’re responsible for saying it!
Take $300 out of petty cash and take an Intern to dinner.
Mamdani:
“You should be sent to Alligator Prison.”
Do gators keep Halal?
Yes, and they’re Kosher Cool too.