Bond Girlathon Wednesday Postponned

Sorry guys. While I have the images I don’t have access to the information for the schedule and what not. My computer is supposed to be ready today but I have not received notification it is ready for pick up yet. Hopefully it will be ready sometime today. Thursday may be back to normal. Fingers crossed.
Waiting for Walrus’s computer to get back up and running:
.
International H1B intern waiting for Walrus’s E-Z Pass to get back up and running:
I will take her up to the mezzanine. Not the top floor; just the mezzanine.
All this time I had it in my head that mezzanine meant a dinosaur period….the Mezzanine Period. I never said I knew everything like a Jeopardy! Champion.
Hmmm…the work of Spectre?