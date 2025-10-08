Columbia University Is Unable To Educate Their Own Students To Become Viable Candidates for These Positions?

Have they contacted the outplacement centers of Yale, Harvard, and Stamford, if Columbia fails so egregiously ?

Columbia University braces for potential $20 million burden as new H-1B visa fee targets universities

Time of India | 10/8/2025

Columbia University could face a substantial financial impact if the Trump administration’s proposed $100,000 fee on H-1B visas is implemented, as reported by the Columbia Spectator.

The fee, announced in a White House proclamation on September 19, 2025, could cost the University up to $20 million annually, according to data from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). While current H-1B visa holders and renewals are not affected, new visa petitions filed after September 21 would be subject to the levy, placing additional strain on universities that rely heavily on international talent for research and teaching.

In the 2025 fiscal year, Columbia sponsored 112 new H-1B visa hires, including postdoctoral fellows, assistant professors, and research staff, out of a total of 217 active visas.