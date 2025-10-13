Straight Line of the Day: What Happened to South America’s Megafauna?

What Happened to South America’s Megafauna?
Archaeology Magazine | October 6, 2025
According to a Phys.org report, large numbers of megafauna bones discovered at archaeological sites in three South American countries suggest that humans regularly consumed giant sloths and giant armadillos between 13,000 and 11,600 years ago. …
… Prates and his team members now think that hunters in South America targeted megafauna because larger animals yielded more food.
