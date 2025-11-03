EEOC Notice Posted by Oppo on 3 November 2025, 11:00 am The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has decreed that, to balance out our highly witty commenters, we must also publish stupid ones, to level the playing field. So Democrats, have at it.
“Have at you”, you mean…
Cornpop:
“They told me to say “I approve this message” but I never have figured out to this day what he said. But hey, Joe gave me this hat”! 🤠
Somewhere there are some scientists that are really proud that they made a robot good enough to be the president of the USA. The worst president, but still president.
Breaking news: Webster’s has rejected “trunalimunumaprzure” as a word. Let’s riot!