Straight Line of the Day: Now That I’ve Got My Horror Movie Effectively Buttoned Down, I Need Good Lines For My Science-Fiction Flick Posted by Oppo on 3 November 2025, 12:00 pm What’s that? Did you eat something that disagrees with you, Spalding? This was sabotage! By someone on this ship! Either these readings are false, or . . . Alpha Three: Come In! Alpha Three: Come In! I’m going to look.
Just use 3 for pi; it’s close enough.
That’s pocket change compared to my hustle.
I wouldn’t even bother to picking a check for $21,850 up off the ground. And I don’t even have to bend over to do it.
“We”ll just let AI write those programs, they’re just minor subroutines…”
Captain: “I say we take off and nuke the Blue Cities from orbit… it’s the only way to be sure.”
Reverse the polarity!
Are you mad?!
“What’s the meaning of this?!?”
Flexible line that can be used in multiple sci-fi scenes. As a matter of fact, if it’s not used at least 5 times in your movie then something is wrong.
Scientist: “I know that we can do this, but should we?”
Scientist2: “There’s only one way to find out.”
[throws switch]
“Your risky plan to save the cosmos has only a 9.77 percent chance of success, as determined by analyzing the outcomes of fifty thousand similar, previous plans to save the cosmos.”
If there’s any chance at all, we’ve GOT to take it!
Also applies to bar scenes.
If we can just reverse the Earth’s magnetic poles…
The scanner says there is life there, but we don’t know if it’s intelligent or not. I’ll go out on a scouting mission.
Also applies to bar scenes, and anything to do with a college campus, ahem, I mean, Federation Academy.
“You guys in red shirts, after we beam you down to that planet, go ahead and cross the streams.”
THE SCIENCE IS SETTLED!
The Titan 2, the Saturn 5, and Mika’s waterbed.
So a ménage à trois huh?Awesome….totally awesome.