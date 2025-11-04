Straight Line of the Day: Complete the Phrase: “I’m Not Paranoid, But…” Posted by Oppo on 4 November 2025, 12:00 pm “… the local cops have to take a break from harassing me so that the Feds can get a chance to harass me.”
… I’m not going to respond to this, just in case…
D’oh!!!
… I just heard FBI agents giggling in the background…
… you can’t get that”no duplicate key” nonsense by me this time…
… why do birds suddenly appear, every time you draw near?
I’m not paranoid, but I have a shrine to Scully and Mulder next to my bed, and a shotgun under it.
I’m not paranoid, but I have thought about how to hide the body.
I’m not paranoid, but all the managers have been in the conference room for a long time. Not sure what they are discussing, but there are two bowls on a table, one in front of a big bottle of KY, and the other in front of nothing.
I’m not paranoid, but… what do I got to lose?
…someone could be planning to burn my house down because of my MAGA sign out front. 😳
Well that’s one thing I can move from the paranoia column to the fact column. What a relief!
…I’m sure that midget in my pants is a CIA operative.
…my tin foil hat is rerouting instructions to my tin foil diaper.
…but I do believe that my vote is canceled by an ill-informed, anti-American twit.
. . . even though I am sitting in the upper deck four rows from the roof, those guys in the huddle are talking about me.
. . . my wife said that the lime green Jell-O and antifreeze being the same color is just a coincidence.
. . . on the way to the grand jury, I was given an invitation to a picnic in Fort Marcy Park.
I’m not paranoid, but my shillelagh didn’t get up and walk off on its own.
I’m not paranoid, but when I asked Siri why there was an didgeridoo player carrying a rabid wombat down the street, the police responded before I even called 911.
I’m not paranoid but I fear nobody is out to get me.
Prove me wrong.
Your hypervigilance is making my mild paranoia turn into clinical paranoia.
Do Yaks count?