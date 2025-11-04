When your wife buys a truckload of crap from Amazon.
Well I just hope your wife isn’t a scrapbooker like someone I know. That Amazon Prime guy shows up at least once a week.
Gives a whole new meaning to Prime Time and Deon ain’t happy.
I’m a little freaking out right now because there used to a pool under it where I once did a reverse 4½ somersault in the pike position dive.
We got some awful tall mailmen in these parts.
A government-funded monument towers over the Postal Workers Retirement Home…
DNC unveils its newest weapon.
A delivery drone landing pad, snarkily designed to tweak the postman…
Cheaper than a plane ticket but the Russian mail-order interns get tossed around like Red State ballots on election day.
Finally, a box big enough for my package.
Is that you John Holmes? 🤔
I love Big Box, and I cannot lie…
https://tinyurl.com/32juw2bk
Some clever real estate agent took this photo to unload this unsellable tiny home eco-village as a 10k sqft condo complex to a foreign investor.
We’re all going to need one that big to fit our tax bills once the next democrat takes the oval office.
A thorough search of the White House grounds found no evidence of the new Intercontinental Ballistic Mail System Trump falsely claimed to have been constructed. – CNN via Reuters News
All they found was one old used adult diaper with the initials J.B.
Hillary wants it preserved and put in the Smithsonian…right next to Monica’s tainted dress.
Ah yes, that would make a good addition to the “Things Lefties Like to Sniff” exibit.
The Hardliners will say it smells better than a SNAP card.
USPS is now hiding its undelivered mail warehouses behind your neighborhood Cracker Barrel
