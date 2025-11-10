Straight Line of the Day: Why Is There a Diaper-Wearing Sheep on a High-Speed Train?

Diaper-wearing sheep takes a ride on high-speed passenger train

UPI | 11/5/25 | Ben Hooper

Nov. 5 (UPI) — A diaper-wearing sheep’s journey aboard a high-speed train in Poland is going viral after video was captured by a lawmaker who was not amused by the spectacle.

Mariusz Krystian, a member of parliament for the conservative Law and Justice Party, posted video he captured aboard a PKP Intercity train on the Pendolino line between the cities of Krakow and Warsaw.

The video shows a sheep, dressed in a diaper, walking through the train’s aisle in between seats.

“I am currently on a train to Warsaw. And I wonder, is this still a passenger train, or a cattle car,” Krystian wrote.

Krystian sharply criticized the sheep’s owner for the unconventional means of livestock transport, as well as the train service for allowing it.