Straight Line of the Day: Why Is There a Diaper-Wearing Sheep on a High-Speed Train?

Diaper-wearing sheep takes a ride on high-speed passenger train
UPI | 11/5/25 | Ben Hooper
Nov. 5 (UPI) — A diaper-wearing sheep’s journey aboard a high-speed train in Poland is going viral after video was captured by a lawmaker who was not amused by the spectacle.
Mariusz Krystian, a member of parliament for the conservative Law and Justice Party, posted video he captured aboard a PKP Intercity train on the Pendolino line between the cities of Krakow and Warsaw.
The video shows a sheep, dressed in a diaper, walking through the train’s aisle in between seats.
“I am currently on a train to Warsaw. And I wonder, is this still a passenger train, or a cattle car,” Krystian wrote.
Krystian sharply criticized the sheep’s owner for the unconventional means of livestock transport, as well as the train service for allowing it.
1. Because its owner got baaa’d from shooting off his rockets in the daytime?
2. Just to get your goat.
When you absolutely, positively have to get somewhere quickly, and you hate to fly, this is your best option…
The “sheep” identifies as a human, bigot.
One of them there Non-Furries.
High-speed train in Poland
Speeding across the lowland;
Got that discount ticket pretty sheep.
But I’ll have to pay the piper
When he overfills his diaper
A train can’t make a ewe turn, Piddle Bo Peep.
Why aren’t there more diaper-wearing sheep on public transportation? Inquiring minds want to know…
He was travelling from crack ho’ to Warsaw.
I don’t see the problem. Seems perfectly normal to me.
“There’s Uncle Joe
He a-movin’ kinda slow
At the Junction —
Billygoat Junction”
Is the question about sheep on a train or a diaper on sheep?
Sheep on a train
Or diaper on a sheep
Either one’s enough to make an angel weep.
Neither by itself
Is very excitin’
But put together, makes one think of Hunter Biden.
“I’m soooooo tired of all these mother-lovin’ sheep on this mother-lovin’ train!!!”
Welcome to the world of ride-shearing.
Around here the mail train delivers our correspondence course animal husbandry diplomas.
As usual when Polish Grub Hub gets an order from JB Pritzker.
Temu zoo.
Bad luck running into a witch that turned you into a sheep.