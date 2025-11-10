Well! Air Travel Should Be Safer Now That the FAA Has Stopped Shooting Off Its Rockets

FAA stops all daytime rocket launches amid deepening US government shutdown crisis
Interesting Engineering | November 07, 2025 | Aamir Khollam

Beginning next week, all daytime rocket launches in the United States will be grounded as the record-breaking federal government shutdown drags into its second month.

