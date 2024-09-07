What you should know about Russia’s new nuclear cruise missile

Cinecitta Obernai | 9/3/24 | Weston

[Odd source; odd author. — Oppo]

On Monday, Reuters reported on my discovery that Russia appears to be building the first launch facility for its experimental Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile, which the United States calls the SSC-X-9 Skyfall. The facility is nearly complete, suggesting that the new missile could soon enter service with Russia’s Strategic Missile Forces.

[One does not actually have to capitalize everything for emphasis. — Oppo]

There is a lot of hype surrounding the Burevestnik: US authorities have denounced Russia’s development of “radiation-emitting, nuclear-powered cruise missiles” and called the system a “flying Chernobyl.” Unlike conventional cruise missiles, which are powered by jet engines, the Burevestnik is powered by an unprotected nuclear reactor. This means it can – at least in theory – travel almost unlimited distances.