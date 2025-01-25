Bacon Earns Itself Some Bacon

This Meat is the Healthiest in the World, Even Healthier Than Many Vegetables

MSN | January 16, 2025 | Marian Avila

… Hold onto your hats, folks—a recent study has revealed that pork fat ranks as one of the healthiest foods on the planet, even outdoing many veggies. With a nutritional score of 73 out of 100, pork fat lands in the eighth spot on a list of the world’s top 100 healthiest foods, according to BBC Future.

Pork fat, also known as lard, is a fantastic source of B vitamins and minerals. Plus, it’s more unsaturated and healthier than lamb or beef fat. This type of fat contains monounsaturated fatty acids, like oleic acid, which is also found in olive oil—famous for its heart health benefits. But remember, moderation is key!

In the lineup of the healthiest foods, pork fat beat out 92 other foods, including peas, red cabbage, tomatoes, mackerel, lettuce, oranges, and sweet potatoes. This might come as a shocker to many, as veggies have traditionally been seen as the healthiest choice. However, pork fat offers a nutritional profile that shouldn’t be underestimated.

To get the most nutritional bang for your buck from pork fat, it’s crucial to consider how the pigs were raised. According to Surrey Live, lard provides fat-soluble vitamins like vitamin D, especially if the pigs were raised outdoors. Pasture-raised pork fat tends to be healthier due to its better nutrient content.

As with any part of your diet, moderation is essential. While pork fat has many benefits, it’s important not to go overboard. The saturated fats present in lard are okay in moderate amounts, but too much can have negative health effects.