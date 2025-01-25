I Can’t Really Discern if This Is Meant as Humor or Not

The best parodies play it totally straight-faced, as it were. This site does it with such a hell of a straight face that I wonder if they’re being serious. But there are just enough times where they are being overly explainy that I conclude they intend to be funny. FrankJ would have done it the same way, only he’d throw in an over-the-top comment to make sure we knew it was definitely parody.

How To Make an Amazing Sandwich

https://www.instructables.com/How-to-make-an-amazing-sandwich/

Material Needed-
Sliced sandwich bread
Favorite condiments that you want on your sandwich
Favorite sandwich sliced meat
Favorite cheese
Lettuce
Tomatoes
Pickles
Knives (1 for slicing, and 1 for spreading condiments)
Plate
Paper towels

