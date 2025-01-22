Help! I Am Not an FBI Plant Recently Fired For DEI Nonsense, But I Sure Have a Lot of Free Time on My Hands Posted by Oppo on 22 January 2025, 6:00 pm Any of you want to confess something, no matter how small, or join in insurrection? Need your leaves raked or snow shoveled? I have no other marketable skills. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
I have certain evidence that could lead to the imprisonment of Hillary Clinton. Oppo is holding it for me.
I have evidence that Frnak now SUPPORTS President Donald J. Trump. Let’s hear it for/from Frnak! (Is there a ‘J’ in there somewhere?)
Hey. I’m retired. I do what I want, when I want. And everyone can kiss my fundillo.
If your time is free, you have a severe billing problem…
If, somehow, my shillelagh suddenly re-appears among my possessions, I might be able to work something out.
Maybe.
(And I will know if it’s my original shillelagh or just a knock-off. Don’t mess with me on this.)
Failing that, are you any good at yak rustling?