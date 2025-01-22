Help! I Am Not an FBI Plant Recently Fired For DEI Nonsense, But I Sure Have a Lot of Free Time on My Hands

Any of you want to confess something, no matter how small, or join in insurrection?

Need your leaves raked or snow shoveled?

I have no other marketable skills.

6 Comments

  5. If, somehow, my shillelagh suddenly re-appears among my possessions, I might be able to work something out.

    Maybe.

    (And I will know if it’s my original shillelagh or just a knock-off. Don’t mess with me on this.)

