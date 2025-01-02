Straight Line of the Day: They’re Going To Use Radioactive Materials in Roadways? What Could Go Wrong?

EPA gives Florida company green light to use radioactive material in road construction
Not The Bee | December 27, 2024
…
This is not the first time the EPA has considered this material. In 1992 the agency said, “using phosphogypsum to build roads could create risks for the construction workers involved and others who decide to build homes near the roads in the future.”
All-over tan could have an ominous new meaning…
Electric cars and Ford Pintos hardest hit
A little radium, and other radionuclides of course, and a little toxic heavy metals and a few carcinogens never really hurt anyone.
They’re probably just doing it to screw up the truck X-rays so the drug runners don’t get as many loads confiscated.
I’m against it. I don’t want GMO possum and squirrel.
Maybe Florida just wants to taunt Cuba.
It might draw even more UFO interest, followed by more probing…
All tires will be HOT tires.
All the trial lawyers in Fla. either just had a cigarette or rolled over and went to sleep.
You want Godzilla? This is how you get Godzilla.
“MeVp MeVp!”