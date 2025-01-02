Straight Line of the Day: They’re Going To Use Radioactive Materials in Roadways? What Could Go Wrong?

EPA gives Florida company green light to use radioactive material in road construction
Not The Bee | December 27, 2024

This is not the first time the EPA has considered this material. In 1992 the agency said, “using phosphogypsum to build roads could create risks for the construction workers involved and others who decide to build homes near the roads in the future.”

